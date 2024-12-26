9 hours ago

The 2024 President Cup Badminton Tournament recorded some thrilling and mouthwatering results on day one of the tournament held at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The two-day event which is scheduled for the 26th and 27th of December saw the best badminton players compete for the grand trophy and bragging rights.

The tournament is also expected to prepare Ghana’s top badminton talents for international events in the coming year.

The tournament had athletes compete in the men’s singles event, women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles, as well as the missed doubles events.

In the men’s singles event, top seed, Ahmad Abdul-Samad defeated unseeded Paa Kwesi Akpoza in straight sets. Second seed Ebenezer Kwame Korampong also beat Clement Appiah 21-6, 21-9.

Women’s top seeded player Racheal Quarcoo, defeated Priscilla Aboagye in straight sets while second seed Moslena Ama Koramah Adu ousted

Peggy Dornukuor Akwada with an emphatic 21-2, 21-2 scoreline.

In the mixed doubles event, top seeds Brempong Ofori-Acheampong and Vincent Nii-Teye Tettey defeated Clement Appiah and Nathenial Abeka Kwaw 21-15, 21-16 to advance to the second round.

Below are the full results from day one of the tournament:

Day two of the 2024 President Cup Badminton Tournament is scheduled to begin on the morning of 27th December at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The day starts with semifinal games from the various categories with the final games also scheduled to take place on the same day.

Winners of the various categories will receive prizes from the organizers at the end of the tournament.