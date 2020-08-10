2 hours ago

Following the announcement of the opening of the Burkina Faso's Bagre Dam on Monday [today], August 10, 2020, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has cautioned residents in the Northern and Upper East Regions of Ghana to run away for their lives.

Over the years, Ghana has been inflicted with an annual ritual where the Bagre Dam is opened to spill off the excess water to avoid damage to the dam.

Since Ghana lies along the route of the Volta River to the Atlantic Ocean, the volume of water has often caused damage to the towns and villages that lie along its course.

Somehow, some residents who may be worst affected by the spillage have refused to relocate, despite several interventions by NADMO.

Speaking to Peace FM News monitored by Ghana Guardian, NADMO chief, Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, advised the dwellers around the dam, to relocate from their current base and join their relatives and friends who are settled in safer places.

Nana Agyemang-Prempeh said though he was aware of destruction that will come upon their farmlands, animals and houses but the residents should think of their lives first.

"I know it's difficult but I'm begging of you to move out to join your brothers and sisters who are in a safer places. Leave the cattle and your houses behind. Disaster is coming and your lives are more precious", he said.

He said the residents must not panic but to heed to the advice of NADMO in these difficult times.

Nana, however, assured that the NADMO officials are well prepared to deal with the flood situation that may arise from the spillage.