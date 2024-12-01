36 minutes ago

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has announced that her outfit has ordered a recall and reprinting of ballot papers for the Eastern and Western Regions after a leakage was detected with the first ballot papers.

According to the Commission, the decision comes after it was informed by the National Security that a single defaced paper was taken out of Checkpoint Printing Limited printing house.

The defaced paper was earmarked for destruction but unfortunately found its way out of the firm which has been working with the Commission since 1992.

However, the reprinting will be done by Dark Press and Innolink.

Jean Mensa announced this at an emergency news conference on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Due to this, special voting slated for tomorrow December 2, 2024, has been rescheduled for the two regions whose ballot papers were printed by Checkpoint Printing Limited Printing House.

They will have their special voting on Thursday, December 5, before the general election on Saturday, December 7.

The Commission assured that the security features of ballots for the two regions will be enhanced to differentiate them from the ones that have gone out.

All parties and contestants in the election have been informed by the EC and have agreed to the recall and reprinting.

The Commission said the total recall is to ensure the integrity of the election.