3 hours ago

Voting in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary has formally come to an end, with officials across the country now engaged in the counting and collation of ballots at various polling centres.

The exercise, which attracted over 211,000 accredited delegates nationwide, has largely been described as peaceful and well organised. However, a few centres reported isolated incidents that briefly disrupted proceedings.

Some delegates and observers raised concerns over alleged vote-buying, leading party officials and security personnel to intensify monitoring to maintain discipline and enforce the party’s electoral guidelines.

In separate instances, individuals found operating unauthorised body cameras within polling stations were apprehended, sparking concerns about possible breaches of internal election regulations.

Despite these challenges, party leadership has commended the overall conduct of the primaries, noting that order was swiftly restored wherever issues emerged. Supporters and delegates have been urged to remain calm and patient as the results continue to be tallied.

The NPP has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible process, assuring members that all reported infractions will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken to uphold the integrity of the election.