2 hours ago

A decision to allow only VIPs who may be infected with Coronavirus to be treated at the Bank of Ghana Hospital appears to have been shot down by the Bank of Ghana.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Central Bank, clarified that the hospital will “be available for the benefit of the general public.”

At a press conference, Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, indicated that the bank had made available two floors of its hospital to host 20 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He said because the Ministry of Health did not have jurisdiction over the facility, it agreed with the Bank of Ghana to treat only the central bank’s staff and some VIPs.

“We have had engagements with the Bank of Ghana and they have released two floors [of BoG hospital] to take care of 20 beds for our use. Because the facility does not belong to the Ministry of Health, Bank of Ghana has agreed that their own people and some VIP personnel will be allowed there,” the Minister said.

The development sparked public debate with many chastising the Central Bank for opening up the facility for only a select group of people in the Ghanaian society.

But the Bank of Ghana in a statement said the facility will be opened for use by any COVID-19 patient.

The Bank further assured the public of its support as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Daily Mail GH