The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region, Simon Addai Dapaah, along with several party members, has intervened to stop individuals from vandalizing and selling parts of faulty buses at the Bantama depot of Metro Mass Transit in Kumasi.

Over 70 buses at the depot, abandoned due to mechanical issues, were at risk of being dismantled for parts.

The incident follows a series of attacks on state institutions across the country after the winner of the December 7th elections was declared.

In Kumasi, some individuals had been dismantling buses that were out of service and attempting to sell their parts.

Speaking to Joy News, Mr. Addai Dapaah expressed concern about the situation, saying:

“We are here to protect government property. We want to ensure this institution survives. It is crucial that we keep this business alive and create jobs for the youth.”

He added that the group had successfully prevented the sale of about 79 buses, which were nearly sold off as scrap metal.

“We cannot allow this institution to collapse,” he noted.

The Metro Mass security coordinator, Alhaji Najj, condemned the vandalism, calling it an act of hooliganism that must not be tolerated.

“We will not let this happen again. The people of Bantama are determined to protect this institution. Knowing that they are going into opposition, they want to bring down this institution, but we are here to fight against that,” he stated.

The intervention comes as Metro Mass Transit faces growing challenges in maintaining its vehicles, with a significant number of buses grounded.

Mr. Addai Dapaah and his party members promised to continue protecting the institution from further attacks.