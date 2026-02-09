3 hours ago

Barcelona have confirmed that Joan Laporta has formally resigned as president of the club, with effect from 9 February 2026, in a move designed to clear the way for his bid to retain the role at next month’s elections.

The club stressed that Laporta’s decision is procedural rather than punitive, taken in line with Article 42.f of FC Barcelona’s statutes, which requires a sitting president to step down in order to stand for re-election.

Presidential elections are scheduled for 15 March 2026, with Laporta expected to contest the vote as he seeks a fresh mandate from the club’s members.

In the interim, Barcelona will be run by a caretaker administration until the end of the current term on 30 June 2026. Vice-president Rafael Yuste has been appointed interim president and will oversee the club’s day-to-day affairs during the transition period.

Laporta, who returned to office in 2021, has overseen a turbulent but transformative period at the Catalan giants, marked by financial restructuring, high-profile departures and a renewed focus on youth development. His decision to step aside temporarily is a familiar process in Barcelona’s governance and does not signal instability at board level.

The coming weeks are expected to be dominated by campaigning ahead of the elections, as members weigh Laporta’s record against potential challengers, while the team’s sporting objectives continue on the pitch under the interim leadership.