4 hours ago

Girona FC boosted their impressive season with a 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona on Monday night, dealing a significant blow to Barcelona’s La Liga title hopes.

‎The defeat sees Barcelona slip two points behind rivals Real Madrid CF in the standings, after having led the table for much of the campaign.

‎Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, Girona produced a disciplined and energetic display to edge the contest. Barcelona, who had looked steady at the summit in recent weeks, struggled to regain control after falling behind and were unable to prevent a second league defeat of the season to their Catalan neighbours.

The loss also marks back-to-back defeats in all competitions for Barcelona. They were beaten by Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Copa del Rey prior to Monday’s setback, the second time this season they have endured consecutive losses, having previously fallen to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Sevilla FC in La Liga in October 2025.

‎For Girona, the result reinforces their growing reputation as genuine contenders capable of unsettling Spain’s established elite. For Barcelona, however, the pressure intensifies as the title race tightens and as familiar rivals Real Madrid take advantage at the top.