Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor is advocating for a more transparent and accessible vote-counting process, particularly during the collation and re-collation of votes.

In an interview with JoyNews, he expressed concerns about the heavy police presence at collation centers, which he feels is contributing to the militarization of election processes.

While acknowledging the importance of security, he emphasized the need for transparency to build public trust.

Barker-Vormawor suggested innovative solutions like setting up giant screens or televising the collation process to allow the public to witness the proceedings in real time and reduce suspicions of tampering.