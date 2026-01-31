8 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was on target once again as FC Aarau claimed a dramatic 2–1 away victory over Yverdon in the Swiss Challenge League.

Barnieh opened the scoring with a composed finish, giving Aarau the perfect start and underlining his growing influence in the team. The goal was his seventh of the campaign with four assists, a return that continues to attract attention both in Switzerland and back home in Ghana.

Yverdon responded to level the match, setting up a tense second half in which both sides pushed for a winner. Aarau, however, kept their nerve and struck late to seal all three points on the road, sparking celebrations among the travelling supporters.

For Barnieh, the performance was another reminder of his steady development in Europe. The former Hearts of Oak striker has adapted quickly to life in Swiss football, combining pace, movement and work rate to become a key figure in Aarau’s attack.

The win strengthens Aarau’s position in the league standings and keeps their promotion ambitions alive as the season enters a decisive phase.

As the goals continue to flow, Barnieh’s form will also be closely monitored by Ghana’s national team selectors, with the 23-year-old making a strong case for further opportunities at international level.