Basake Holy Stars have officially appointed Abdulai Gazale as their new head coach, signing him to a three-year contract.

The announcement was made on the club's X page on Wednesday, August 28.

Gazale, previously an assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, brings a wealth of experience and tactical knowledge to the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the team's approach as they prepare for their inaugural season in the top flight.

Gazale's first major test will be a challenging opening match against Hearts of Oak, one of the league's most storied clubs.

The team is banking on his leadership and expertise to make a strong debut and establish themselves in the league.

With the new season on the horizon, Gazale's role will be pivotal in guiding Basake Holy Stars through a competitive campaign and securing their place among Ghana's premier football teams.