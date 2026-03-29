6 hours ago

Basake Holy Stars assistant coach Rashad Musah has praised his players for their resilience after securing a goalless draw against Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League.

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‎The Week 27 encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema saw Holy Stars come under pressure for large spells, but the visitors held firm to claim what Musah described as a valuable point.

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‎“First of all, let me congratulate my boys for giving us a very good fight because we knew very well that the game was not going to be an easy one,” Musah said after the match. “We know how good Vision FC are, so the idea was to come and take all three points or at least take a point here.”

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‎Musah admitted that his side were second best on the day but highlighted the importance of the result, particularly given their position in the league standings.

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‎“So getting a point here away from home, it looks like we have gotten all three points considering where we are on the league table. We don’t want to drop any points and fall down the table, so it’s a fantastic job from my boys,” he added.

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‎The draw ensures Holy Stars remain in the top half of the table as the league enters its final stretch, with eight matches left to play.

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‎With momentum on their side, the team will look to build on this result as they continue their push for a strong finish to the season.