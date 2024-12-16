1 hour ago

Basake Holy Stars delivered their most impressive performance of the season, securing a commanding 3-0 win over Young Apostles at home on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Prince Opoku broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with a composed finish. Issah Yakubu doubled the lead just nine minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by the visitors.

Prince Tweneboah completed the rout with a well-taken goal in the 90th minute, sealing a resounding victory for the home side.

The win propels Holy Stars to mid-table, giving them much-needed breathing room as they aim for a strong finish to the season.

Meanwhile, Young Apostles remain in 13th place with 13 points, and will need to find consistency to climb out of the lower half of the table.