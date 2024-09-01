5 hours ago

Basake Holy Stars emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Medeama SC, winning 5-4 on penalties to claim the Apinto Cup after a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The visitors took an early lead through Francis Oteng in the first half, but Medeama SC, known as the Mauve and Yellow, equalized in the second half courtesy of Diawise Taylor.

Despite Medeama's dominance in possession throughout the game, Basake Holy Stars displayed resilience and determination, pushing the match into a penalty shootout.

The shootout saw both teams convert their first eight penalties, but the deadlock was broken when Medeama winger Derrick Fordjour's shot struck the side post, handing Basake Holy Stars the victory and the cup.

The Apinto Cup match was a precursor to the Champion of Champions clash, set to take place later in the evening between league champions FC Samartex 1996 and FA Cup holders Nsoatreman FC.

This high-profile match marks the opening of the new football season and promises to be a celebratory showcase of Ghanaian football talent.

The trophy was presented to the winning team by Hon. George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

He was joined by GFA Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel.

Notable attendees included GFA Vice-President Mark Addo, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, along with his assistant coach John Paintsil, and goalkeepers' trainer Fatau Dauda.