1 hour ago

The Campaign team of former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hit back at Kennedy Agyapong, following his recent attacks of Bawumia in a recorded video message.

Agyapong, who is aspiring to be the flagbearer of the NPP claimed Dr. Bawumia had told NPP delegates that the NPP's 1992 presidential candidate, Prof Adu Boahene, did not contest the NPP's 1996 primaries due to challenging health.

Having made that allegation against Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong proceeded to launch unrestrained attacks in the former Vice President, describing him as a liar, among others insults. However, following Kennedy Agyapong's attack video, it emerged that Bawumia had not made the statement attributed to him by his fellow NPP Flagbearer aspirant.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign team has now waded in, calling out Kennedy Agyapong for insulting the former Vice President without any form of provocation.

In a statement, signed by the Chairman of Bawumia’s Campaign Communication, Nana Akomea, the Bawumia Campaign expressed concern over Kennedy Agyapong's false accusation, describing his conduct as "baseless, uninformed and unwarranted,“

and demanded an apology.

Below is the full statement: