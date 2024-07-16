2 hours ago

Bashir Hayford has been awarded the NASCO Coach of the Month for May/June 2024 after an impressive run with Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

Under his leadership, Heart of Lions secured five wins and one draw in their last six matches, earning a total of 16 points out of a possible 18.

During this period, the team conceded only three goals while scoring ten.

Hayford outperformed competitors Samuel Boadu of Berekum Chelsea and Tanko Ibrahim of Accra Lions FC to win the accolade.

As part of his prize, Coach Bashir Hayford will receive a brand new 42-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.