6 hours ago

Heart of Lions' head coach, Bashir Hayford, has been honored as the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for November, following his team's unbeaten and impressive performance during the period.

Under Coach Hayford’s guidance, Heart of Lions showcased exceptional defensive and attacking discipline, going the entire month without conceding a single goal while scoring five.

Key Highlights of Heart of Lions' November Performance:



1-0 Away Win against Asante Kotoko



1-0 Home Win against Berekum Chelsea



0-0 Away Draw against Accra Lions



3-0 Home Victory over Legon Cities

These results underline the team's tactical strength and resilience, establishing them as a formidable side in the Ghana Premier League this season.

As a reward for his achievement, Coach Bashir Hayford will receive a 42-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

This recognition further cements his reputation as one of Ghana's most experienced and successful football tacticians.