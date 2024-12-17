10 minutes ago

Heart of Lions head coach Bashiru Hayford has shared his honest thoughts on the current state of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak following their recent Super Clash, where Kotoko secured a 1-0 victory with a last-minute goal from Albert Amoah.

Hayford, whose team is the only one to have defeated both Kotoko and Hearts this season, took pride in this unique achievement.

"This season, I have beaten Hearts of Oak and Kotoko. My team is the only team this season to have done that," he proudly stated.

However, despite his team's success, Hayford was critical of the performance levels of the two traditional powerhouses.

“We saw the standard when they played. Both teams are not strong," he remarked during an interview on Asempa FM.

He also weighed in on a crucial moment from the Super Clash, focusing on the mistake made by Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Assibey, which led to Kotoko’s winning goal.

Hayford described the error as avoidable, explaining, “The manner in which the goal came about was not good. A central defender going in for a scissor kick at that point was not good.

The best thing was to get in front of the striker so that the keeper could get the ball. You don’t have to do any antics.”

For now, Hayford and Heart of Lions are enjoying their impressive start to the season and are focused on maintaining their momentum.