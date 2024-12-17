7 minutes ago

Heart of Lions head coach Bashiru Hayford has downplayed any surprise regarding his team's impressive form, which has seen them rise to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings.

Currently leading the league with 24 points, Heart of Lions secured their position with a victory over FC Samartex last weekend.

Despite the team's success, Hayford remains focused and unphased, explaining that achieving results is simply part of his role as a coach.

"In a recent interview on Asempa FM’s Sportsnite, Hayford, who was named November’s Coach of the Month, stated, “As a coach, it is my job to be winning and doing well.

So I don’t know why it is surprising for people that my team is on top of the league. That is my job.”

Under Hayford’s leadership, Heart of Lions have enjoyed a strong run of consistent performances, collecting crucial points and positioning themselves as serious contenders for the title.

Looking ahead, the Kpando-based side will aim to maintain their momentum in their upcoming match against Basake Holy Stars.