3 hours ago

Ace comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has announced that he and his wife Elsie Okpocha have separated after 12 years of marriage.

Taking to his Instagram page, Basketmouth explained: "After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage."

He asked members of the public for privacy as they navigate their new life.

As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation

As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times..

Thank You'' he wrote.

Basketmouth and Elsie got married in 2010 and they have three children together, Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha. Their youngest was born in 2021. However, the comedian had a child before his marriage, named Amy.