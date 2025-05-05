3 days ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the cooperation of all stakeholders with the mediation team being led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for lasting peace in the long-standing conflict in Bawku.

The crisis, between Kusasis and Mamprusis has escalated lately, leading to the killing of a number of people in the area, with the Asantehene leading a mediation effort.

Speaking in Bolga, Upper East Region, on Monday during the NPP's national Thank You Tour, Dr. Bawumia expressed extreme sadness over the conflict, which he said is "unfortunately between two factions who are the same people with common things," and called for peaceful ceasefire.

"I feel so sad about this conflict and the killing of innocent people. Mamprusis and Kusasis are one people and this should not be happening. We understand each other's language and we have inter married so we are one people."

While calling for the cooperation of all stakeholders with the Asantehene mediation team, Dr. Bawumia also slammed politicians who used the conflict for their parochial gains, calling for an end to the politicisation of the conflict.

"The politicisation of the crisis in Bawku is very unfortunate because some people do that for their own parochial interests, not the peace and stability of the area," Dr. Bawumia said.

"As politicians, let us be careful in using chieftaincy issues to do politics. The NDC have done it it and it is disingenuous jhanging around their neck."

"I pray the mediation team being led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo II, will be able to bring much-needed peace in Bawku. I want to urge the factions and all stakeholders to cooperate with the mediation team led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osri Tutu II.