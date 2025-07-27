3 hours ago

A devastating incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Bawku Senior High School, resulting in the tragic death of a third-year General Arts student, Hakim Kundima.

According to eyewitnesses, armed individuals believed to be Kusasis scaled the school wall, forcibly removed Hakim from his dormitory, and fatally shot him on campus around 8:00 pm.

Background of Violence

This incident is not the first of its kind in the Bawku area.

In August 2022, three persons were shot dead by unknown persons on the highway near the Bawku Senior High School.

The victims were traveling from Bolga to Bawku when they were attacked. Additionally, in March 2025, a Level 400 student of the Gambaga College of Education was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, prompting the suspension of classes.

Investigation

The police have been informed, and investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The Gambaga Chief Palace has summoned the Principal of the school for further discussions regarding the security of students.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but authorities suggest it could be linked to the ongoing violence in Bawku.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Presbyterian Hospital morgue in Bawku.