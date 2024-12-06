5 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has arrived in his hometown Walewale, in the North East Region.

The Vice President votes in Kperiga, a suburb of Walewale, and he is expected to cast his ballot there tomorrow when polls open.

Dr. Bawumia is on the ballot for the first time, on the ticket of the NPP, and he is seeking to be elected President, having been Vice President to President Akufo-Addo in the past eight years.

The Vice President has delivered an energetic, issue-based campaign in the past one year, and he has earned plaudits form many, for the positivity of his campaign and its development focus, anchored on placing Ghana on the global map through technology and digitalisation.

Dr. Bawumia has also promised greater private sector participation in his government, promising huge incentives through tax cuts.

He has also promised improve Ghana's education, as well as train one million youth in digital skills, to create home and international job opportunities for them.

Bawumia's meteoric rise in politics, from being a banker who was surprisingly selected as running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008, to Flagbearer of the NPP in 2024, has been described as an act of destiny by many, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor.