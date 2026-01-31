3 hours ago

Newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party members to close ranks and work in harmony as the party sets its sights on the 2028 general elections.

Speaking after being officially declared winner of the NPP’s presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, Dr Bawumia said the contest should serve as a turning point for renewed cooperation and collective effort within the party.

He appealed to delegates, supporters and party executives across the country to set aside any lingering differences from the campaign period and rally behind a common goal of returning the NPP to power.

“Together we stand, divided we fall,” Dr Bawumia told jubilant supporters, stressing that unity remains the party’s greatest strength.

The former Vice President won the primary with a commanding 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of the total valid votes cast. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes (23.76%), followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong with 36,303 votes (18.53%). Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong trailed with 1,999 votes (1.02%) and 402 votes (0.21%) respectively.

More than 190,000 delegates participated in the nationwide exercise, casting their ballots at 333 polling centres across all 275 constituencies. The process was conducted under tight security and close supervision by party officials.

Observers and party leadership described the primaries as largely peaceful and orderly, with only minor incidents recorded during voting and counting.

Expressing appreciation to delegates for the confidence reposed in him, Dr Bawumia pledged to lead an inclusive and unifying campaign as the party prepares for the next general elections.

He called on supporters of all aspirants to come together, noting that the task ahead requires collective sacrifice, teamwork and renewed commitment to the ideals of the NPP.

According to him, a united party is key to presenting a strong alternative to Ghanaians in 2028 and securing victory at the polls.