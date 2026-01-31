5 hours ago

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries commence today, January 31, Dr Ekua Amoakoh, Deputy Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, says the team is confident yet cautious.

Speaking to the media this morning, Dr Amoakoh described the camp’s mood as “high-spirited” while emphasizing the importance of staying focused.

“We are energized and ready, but we won’t let our guard down. Today’s work is crucial, and how well we manage the process could shape our outcome,” she said.

According to Dr Amoakoh, campaign team members arrived early at polling centres nationwide to coordinate supporters, ensure smooth operations, and monitor developments in real time.

“All our teams are on the ground, making sure everything runs efficiently. We are committed to seeing a transparent process from start to finish,” she added.

The NPP primaries, held to select the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, involve over 211,000 accredited delegates casting ballots at more than 300 polling stations across all 16 regions.

Five candidates are in the race: former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Dr Amoakoh reiterated that the Bawumia camp is committed to a peaceful, orderly, and transparent exercise and will continue monitoring proceedings until the polls close.

“All processes are moving smoothly, and we are optimistic about a fair outcome,” she said.