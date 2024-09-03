2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has cautioned the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh, to stop trying to claim ownership of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) equipment.

Dr. Bawumia recently commissioned the Awutu Senya West District Road Improvement equipment to aid the Assembly in reshaping the bad roads in the district.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual Awutu Festival, Dr. Bawumia mentioned that he had received reports indicating that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members had posted their MP’s posters on the equipment as soon as it arrived at the Assembly.

He urged the Awutu Senya West MP to refrain from claiming ownership of the equipment, stating that she had no knowledge of the procurement process.

The Vice President also called on NDC MPs to stop using the DRIP equipment for propaganda.

“I have received reports that NDC members have already posted their MP’s posters on the DRIP equipment as soon as it arrived. I want to make it clear that the Awutu Senya West MP has no knowledge of the procurement of this equipment and should stop claiming ownership. Let’s put an end to the propaganda surrounding this issue” he said.

Meanwhile, the DCE for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Moses Arhinful, also urged the NDC MP, Gizella Tetteh, to stop falsely claiming that she has not received her MP’s Common Fund.