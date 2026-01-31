3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a commanding performance in the party’s presidential primary held on Saturday, January 31.

The former Vice President secured 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of the total ballots cast, comfortably placing him ahead of his closest challengers and positioning him to lead the party into the next general elections.

Kennedy Agyapong finished second with 46,554 votes, accounting for 23.76 per cent, while Dr. Bryan Acheampong placed third after polling 36,303 votes, representing 18.53 per cent of the vote.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum came fourth with 1,999 votes, or 1.02 per cent, followed by Kwabena Agyei Agyepong in fifth place with 402 votes, representing 0.21 per cent.

More than 211,000 delegates participated in the nationwide exercise, voting at 333 polling centres across all 275 constituencies under tight security arrangements. Party officials and observers closely monitored the process, which was widely described as orderly and transparent.

Early trends from the collation centres had pointed to a strong lead for Dr. Bawumia, a momentum that was sustained through the final results and reflected broad-based support across regions.

Party leadership praised the conduct of the primary, noting that it was largely peaceful with only minor incidents reported during voting and counting.

In his victory remarks, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to lead a united and inclusive campaign ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He urged supporters of all aspirants to come together to strengthen the party and work towards securing victory in the national polls.