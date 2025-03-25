14 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made made a generous presentation of cash and bags of cement to traders of Adum market, in Kumasi, affected by last week's fire outbreak.

Several shops at the Central business district in Kumasi were burnt, following a deadly fire outbreak last week Friday.

As the devastated traders count their loses, former Vice President, Dr. Bawumia made a surprise visit to sympathise with them on Tuesday morning.

Afyer commisserating with the affected traders and giving them his words of comfort, Dr Bawumia made a presentation of GHS 200,000 Cedis to the affected traders.

In addition, Dr. Bawumia also donated 1000 bags of cement to the traders to support the reconstruction of the market.

The traders, who mobbed Dr. Bawumia on his arrival, expressed gratitude to the former Vice President for his support to them at their most difficult hour.