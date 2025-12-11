7 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been commended by the impact of the individualised credit scoring system he launched, following a new scheme by Star Oil Ghana, which allows both commercial and private drivers to buy fuel on credit.

The oil marketing company, earlier in the week announced that through the my credit score app, which builds the credit worthiness of citizens, drivers could use their Ghanacard to register and immediately buy fuel on credit and pay later in installments through their mobile money accounts.

The scheme, which is being piloted in some selected outlets, has since commenced and been been praising the former Vice President for his vision in championing the credit scoring system, and Star Oil, for the opportunity to them.

Following his Facebook post congratulating Star Oil and expressing joy at the opportunity the scheme brings to drivers, many Ghanaians responded with commendations for the ex VP on social media.

"Visionary leader. People who don't appreciate you are definitely people who don't appreciate or understand intelligence," a social media user, Terry Odartei wrote on social media.

"You are always ahead of others in seeing into the future," wrote another, Abubakar Sahabela Ahmed.

"Dr Bawumia's vision is truly transforming Ghana. This initiative is another proof that his digital reforms are making life easier for ordinary citizens."

DRIVERS EXPRESS RELIEF

Commercial drivers have welcomed both the innovation and the scheme.

Anawal, who describes himself as Madina Chief Driver, has welcomed the development, saying it will be of great help to commercial drivers.

"I want to commend Star Oil for this good initiative to assist drivers. It will help us a lot. Sometimes at the beginning of the day, many of us drivers have empty tanks and if we now have this opportunity to buy fuel on credit and pay later through the app, it will help us a lot," he said.

"I am so happy about this because it gives us lots of options. It will take a lot of pressure off us because it is not easy to work and be buying fuel with all your earnings at the same time," uber driver Daniel Opare Lambert said.

Enock Asante, a taxi driver said he now appreciates exactly what the former Vice President was talking about with the credit score.

"I heard about it last year when he said people could buy phone on credit through it and pay in installment. I think people made fun of it and I also didn't really see how that could work. But someone assisted me to get it (the app) on my phone and I got fuel on credit without paying anything. So I think Dr. Bawumia deserves praise and Star Oil too," said Enock Asante.

Another taxi driver, Frederick also shared his experience on how he got his fuel on credit

"I got to know about this yesterday when I came here (Adenta SDA Star Oil) to buy fuel. This is a very good initiative which will help the drivers. In fact there are some days the returns are so bad that you cannot even buy fuel to roam. And buying fuel in bits does not even help us. So if there is an opportunity to buy full tank then this will really enhance our work.

I have already downloaded the app and registered and here I am . I have the fuel on credit," he said.