56 minutes ago

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is embarking on a comprehensive tour of the Eastern Region starting Monday, November 24, 2025.

The tour comes on the heels of his Central Region engagements, the stronghold of his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong, who recently completed his own Eastern Region tour.

Dr Bawumia, who lost the 2024 general election to President John Mahama of the NDC, aims to consolidate delegate support ahead of the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The Eastern Region, the second political stronghold of the NPP and home to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, will see Dr Bawumia visit all 33 constituencies.

He will be accompanied by key party figures including Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri; Sammi Awuku, MP for Akuapem North; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi; and Ida Adjoa Asiedu, MP for Ayensuano.

Dr Bawumia’s tour will begin in the Afram Plains, where he will visit Afram Plains North and South constituencies on Monday, November 24. The same day, he will also engage delegates in Mpraeso.

On Tuesday, November 25, he moves to Abetifi, Nkawkaw, Abirem, and Atiwa West. The following day, Wednesday, November 26, Bawumia will tour Atiwa East, Fanteakwa South, Fanteakwa North, and Abuakwa South.

Thursday, November 27, will see engagements in Ofoase-Ayirebi, Achiaase, Akim Swedru, and Akim Oda, while Friday, November 28, will cover Akuapem South, Okere, and Akuapem North/Akropong constituencies.

On Saturday, November 29, he will visit Abuakwa North, New Juaben North, and New Juaben South. Sunday, November 30, will include Kade, Akwatia, Asene-Manso-Akroso, and Lower West Akim.

Monday, December 1, will take Bawumia to Upper West Akim, Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Ayensuano, and Suhum constituencies.

The tour will conclude on Tuesday, December 2, with visits to Upper Manya Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, and Yilo Krobo constituencies.

Political analysts note that this extensive tour across all constituencies underscores Dr Bawumia’s determination to strengthen grassroots support and secure delegate votes across the region, which remains a pivotal battleground in the upcoming NPP primaries.