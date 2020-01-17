1 hour ago

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said that the National Democratic Congress will control cedi depreciation through expanded exports aside using fiscal and monetary policy when John Dramani Mahama returns to power after the December 7 elections unlike the current government.

He said Dr. Bawumia’s promise to arrest the cedi was just an imagination as he thought he could control the cedi.

Speaking at the launch of the NCD fundraising platform, he said the NDC will not render lip service like the NPP administration as they will put in place measures to control cedi depreciation.

“…those of you who are familiar with Dr. Bawumia when he said he would arrest the depreciation of the cedi, maybe his imagination was that he was to stop his trotro between Wulugu and Walewale to understand that it was as easy to give birth and life to the cedi. It will be done under president Mahama through expanded exports and not just using fiscal and monetary policy to deal with the issue of depreciation.” He said

The NDC has launched an electronic payment platform to enable party members and sympathisers to contribute financially to their 2020 campaign.

The flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, who launched the platform at the Trade Fair Centre in La, said the move was a solid step by the party to bring transparency to the funding of its political campaign.

Ghanaweb