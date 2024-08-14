3 hours ago

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has defended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that the NPP flagbearer is not and will never be corrupt.

In a discussion with investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, following the receipt of Azure’s latest book, Dr. Opoku Prempeh described Dr. Bawumia as a man of integrity who is deeply committed to the well-being of the nation.

“The flagbearer I serve is not corrupt, he has never been corrupt, and he never will be,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh asserted.

Manasseh Azure’s latest publication, ‘The President We Never Had’ chronicles various events during President Akufo-Addo’s administration, including allegations of corruption.

The book also dedicates a chapter to the selection of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the NPP’s running mate and the behind-the-scenes lobbying that took place.

While presenting a copy of the book to Dr. Opoku Prempeh, Manasseh stated, “This book sheds light on some of the key events that have occurred in this government, from the early days of the administration to the present.”

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, visibly pleased to receive the book, promised to read it and give feedback.

“I love reading, and I will definitely go through the entire book and share my thoughts with you. I’m also working on a few books to tell my story as Education Minister and Energy Minister,” he added.