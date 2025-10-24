1 hour ago

Deputy Transport Minister and Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Hassan Tampuli, has hailed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most capable leader to steer both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana to what he described as the “promised land.”

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Newsroom on Thursday, October 23, after he and 62 Minority MPs formally declared their support for the former Vice President, Mr. Tampuli said the endorsement was grounded in a thorough evaluation of leadership competence rather than emotion.

“We have worked with Hon. Bryan Acheampong, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, and Mr. Kwabena Agyepong. We have seen them, we have weighed their capacity and their likelihood of capturing political power for the NPP,” Tampuli stated.

“In all humility, we do not make judgments in a vacuum. We have weighed their strengths and weaknesses, and we believe Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead us to the promised land.”

Echoing the collective sentiment of the endorsing MPs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, MP for Mampong, described Dr. Bawumia as “the embodiment of the NPP’s next phase, one rooted in competence, innovation, and unity."

Mr. Tampuli compared the NPP flagbearer hopeful to trusted household brands, saying," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is our Omo, he is our Pepsodent. He is the one we have marketed more.”

The MPs urged delegates to unite behind Dr. Bawumia, citing his record of discipline, resilience, and visionary leadership. With the 2028 general elections in sight, their endorsement signals a strong push for continuity and renewal within the ruling party.