4 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid a moving tribute to legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, following the news of his death on July 25, 2025.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Dr. Bawumia described the loss as a national tragedy and a major blow to Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

He acknowledged Daddy Lumba’s immense contribution to the Ghanaian music industry, highlighting a career that spanned more than three decades and helped define the soundscape of modern highlife music in the country.

“I have been informed of the saddening news of the passing of a true music icon who’s had an incredible career spanning over three decades,” he said.

“His brilliant compositions and works have not only entertained but also inspired and uplifted many of us.”

Born in Nsuta-Amangoase in the Ashanti Region, Daddy Lumba rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most celebrated musicians in Ghanaian history.

Starting his professional music journey in the 1980s with the Lumba Brothers alongside his close friend Nana Acheampong, he would go on to launch a successful solo career with his debut album Yeeye Aka Akwantuo Mu in 1989.

Over the years, he produced hit after hit, including timeless classics like Aben Wo Ha, Sika Asem, Theresa, and Dangerous.

Beyond his personal success, Daddy Lumba also served as a mentor and producer to many rising talents, leaving a lasting legacy of musical excellence.

He was known not only for his creative artistry but also for his fearless exploration of themes ranging from love and heartbreak to social realities and spiritual reflection.

Dr. Bawumia, who has often spoken about the unifying power of culture and music, noted that Daddy Lumba’s impact went far beyond entertainment.

“His passing is indeed a huge blow, not only to the music fraternity but to the entire country,” he stated.

He and his wife, Samira Bawumia, extended their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, friends, and fans across Ghana and beyond.

“Samira and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, fans, and the whole country. LEGEND, REST WELL.”

The former Vice President’s tribute echoes the sentiments of millions of Ghanaians who grew up with Daddy Lumba’s songs as the soundtrack to their lives.

His voice and lyrics have

accompanied weddings, heartbreaks, political rallies, funerals, and national celebrations—making him not just an entertainer, but a cultural institution.