Former Vice-President and 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday, paid a solemn visit to the Ridge residence of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with the Rawlings family following her passing.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by several leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including his 2024 running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Members of Parliament, and other close associates.

The visit formed part of a series of condolence calls by political leaders and dignitaries across Ghana to honour the memory of the late Nana Konadu, who passed away recently after a distinguished life in public service and advocacy.

Addressing the grieving family, Dr. Bawumia recalled his last encounter with the former First Lady at the funeral of the late Asantehemaa in Kumasi, where she appeared “very well” and in high spirits.

“A few days ago, we got this very sad news at the party. I couldn’t continue with what I was doing — I had to stop and come pay my respects,” he said with a heavy heart.

Dr. Bawumia described Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as “not just a person but an institution in Ghana,” acknowledging her lifelong dedication to the advancement of women, children, and girls through various social interventions, including her advocacy for gender equality and leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement.

He noted that her influence extended far beyond politics, shaping national discussions on family welfare, education, and empowerment

“Her name is synonymous with so many things we have here in Ghana — her fight for women’s rights, her work with AIDS awareness initiatives, and her strong belief in social justice. Ghana has lost a very, very important personality,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

Speaking emotionally, the former Vice-President shared a personal connection with the late Nana Konadu, describing how she treated him “like a son.”

“Anytime I spoke to her, I learned something. She was a repository of Ghana’s history — she would tell me things I didn’t know, and I always came away with new knowledge,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia added that he had hoped to visit her soon to share tea and conversation, a meeting that, sadly, would never happen.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Rawlings children — Zanetor, Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, and Kimathi — describing them as his friends and urging them to find strength during this painful period.

Reflecting on the double tragedy the family has faced — losing both former President Jerry John Rawlings and now Nana Konadu within five years — Dr. Bawumia observed the deep emotional toll of losing a mother, often the family’s strongest emotional anchor.

“It’s a major loss. Sometimes, losing a mother is even more painful than losing a father because we grow up so closely bonded to our mothers,” he noted.

In a touching reflection, he recalled that both deaths — that of former President Rawlings in November 2020 and now that of Nana Konadu — occurred on a Thursday, calling it an “interesting coincidence” that left him deeply moved.

“It reminded me so much of that day when we lost Flight Lieutenant Rawlings. I had to stop my activities then as I have done now to pay my respects,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia concluded by praying for divine comfort for the family. “May God keep you strong and give you the courage to bear this irreplaceable loss. Ghana mourns with you.”

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of the longest-serving leader, the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, was celebrated for her pioneering work in women’s empowerment and social activism.

Her legacy remains deeply etched in Ghana’s political and social history.