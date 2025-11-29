4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has lauded NPP flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a sincere and consistent political figure.

Speaking on Friday, November 28, Awuku highlighted that Dr. Bawumia’s character remains unchanged in both private and public settings, contrasting him with politicians who only display friendliness when seeking office. Awuku said his long working relationship with the Vice President has provided him with firsthand insight into his genuine nature. “There are people who suddenly become friendly when they need positions but Dr. Bawumia has never acted that way. His approach to people is natural, and he doesn’t pretend for political gain.”

He also weighed in on recent internal party debates, suggesting that if a long-serving Vice President can be dismissed as a “stranger,” then individuals with minimal political experience would face even greater scrutiny.

Awuku’s remarks were made as Dr. Bawumia toured the Akuapem North constituency on Friday as part of his campaign engagements in the Eastern Region.