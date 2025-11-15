2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he possesses the track record and innovative ideas needed to transform Ghana, promising that if elected president, he will make living conditions in the country comparable to those abroad — a vision he described as bringing “Abrokyire” to Ghana.

Speaking in a video message to party supporters on Saturday, November 15 — sighted by Citi News — the Vice President highlighted what he considers his major achievements in digitalisation, arguing that these accomplishments demonstrate his capacity to lead Ghana into a modern, tech-driven future.

Dr. Bawumia recounted spearheading the rollout of the Ghana Card, noting that before the current administration took office, the national identification system had stalled.

“We issued the Ghana Card, and today Ghana is one of the few countries in the world with this type of digital national ID,” he said, stressing the transformational impact of the digital ID system.

He also pointed to his role in reforming the mobile money ecosystem. According to him, before his intervention, mobile money transactions were restricted — transfers could not be made across networks, and linking MoMo wallets to bank accounts was impossible.

“I said it was possible for us to do it in Ghana, and we have done it,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia further explained that the Mobile Money Interoperability System has turned MoMo wallets into versatile financial tools, enabling Ghanaians to renew their health insurance, pay utility bills, and even receive international transfers directly into their mobile wallets. He emphasised that Ghana is the only country in Africa offering such a seamless digital financial platform.

He also highlighted the sector’s employment spike, claiming massive job creation for mobile money agents.

“When we came, MoMo agents were 107,000. Now they are 900,000. We have created 800,000 jobs,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to evaluate his presidential bid based on the results he has delivered as Vice President, arguing that bold ideas — not money — are the real drivers of national development.

“You have seen what I can do as Vice President without the power. If you make me president with the power, I will bring ‘Abrokyire’ to Ghana here,” he declared.