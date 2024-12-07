3 hours ago

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah has provided further details about the visits of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama to his church, addressing the aftermath and the criticisms that have followed.

In the wake of these visits, netizens have compared the way he treated the two political figures, with some critics accusing him of giving preferential treatment to Dr. Bawumia.

The NPP flagbearer was seen receiving extra prayers and spiritual gestures, including being covered with a prayer shawl, which sparked controversy online.

In response to these claims, Prophet Kyei-Duah explained that it was Dr. Bawumia who had specifically requested the shawl, and he felt honoured to comply.

“I prayed for the NDC on Friday, and something mysterious happened—there was a heavy storm and rain. Then, after that, the NPP came. I prayed for Bawumia too, but he requested my prayer shawl.

“A nation’s vice president asked for my shawl, me, who they call an anti-Christ? Who am I to say no? Isn’t that an honour? This has never happened before. He is the second most powerful person in the country and a flagbearer. Is NPP a small party? No! It is an honour,” he added.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah clarified that he would have offered the same gesture to John Dramani Mahama if he had made a similar request.

“If Mahama had requested it, I would have done the same for him too. Just look at the mysterious events that happened when he was at my church, like the sudden rains and all. I would have gladly offered him my shawl if he had asked. He’s a former president and a flagbearer,” he stated.

He also explained that his prayer shawl is not something people typically ask for, as it is a sacred item that he uses based on his spiritual discernment, especially in critical situations.

“My shawl isn’t something that should be requested by just anyone. I’m the only one who feels when and where to use it on someone, and it’s typically for someone in a critical condition or situation,” he said.