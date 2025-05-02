6 days ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Friday morning visited the Mamponghene's Palace in Asante Mampong, to commiserate with Chiefs and people of the area, following the passing of Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene.

The passing of the respected Paramount Chief, who occupy the Silver Stool and second in command in the Asanteman hierarchy, was confirmed early in the week.

Vice President Bawumia, who enjoyed a fatherly relationship with the Mamponghene, swiftly expressed his shock on his first book page, following news of the death of Daasebre.

And on Friday morning, he cut short the NPP's thank you tour, which he is leading with executives of the party, to officially commiserate with

Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Queenmother of Mampong, as well as the chiefs and people of Mampong on the unfortunate passing of the late Paramount Chief.

The Chiefs and Queen mothers expressed appreciation to Dr. Bawumia's gesture, reiterating the cordial relationship he had with Daasebre.

The former Vice President also signed the book of condolences, which has been opened at the Palace in honour of the late Paramount Chief.

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to Nana for taking him and his wife, Samira, as his children and offering them "wise counsel".

The former Vice President, who was accompanied by some officials of the NPP on the thank you tour, also visited the wife of the Mamponghene.