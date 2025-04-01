18 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend despatched over 3300 bags of rice across the country to support needy Muslims towards the celebration of Eid ul Fitr.

Dr. Bawumia's benevolent donation covered all sixteen regions, and they were distributed through regional representatives who were to identify persons in dire need of support.

Eid ul Fitr, which climaxes the end of a month long fast in the month of Ramadan, is a day of feast, and Muslims are expected to support each other to ensure that no one stares on such a joyous day.

Bawumia's timely donation would been a welcome relief to many homes, who normally struggle to buy even rice on such a joyous day.

The former Vice President's distribution summed up to 3320, with the Ashanti Region, known for its huge Muslim population, receiving the highest bags of 480 bags, followed by Greater Accra and Eastern with 350 and 340 respectively.

Dr. Bawumia also presented bags of rice to the National Chief Imam, for the same reason of supporting the needy among the Muslim community.