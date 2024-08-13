3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections, has put his campaigning activities on hold to recharge ahead of the launch of the party’s manifesto over the weekend.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications of the Bawumia 2024 campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, indicates that the Vice President is briefly halting campaign activities to focus on fine-tuning aspects of the manifesto before it is launched.

“The Leader of the New Patriotic Party will, together with the team, spend the next few days preparing and finalizing the NPP 2024 Manifesto, which is scheduled to be launched on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia resumes the campaign tour immediately after the manifesto launch,” the release read.

Dr. Bawumia has been campaigning extensively across the length and breadth of the country with some significant promises made so far.

He has promised to abolish the Electronic Levy (E-levy) and also do away with the tax on sports betting.

Dr. Bawumia has also promised to use 3 percent of the country’s GDP on infrastructure and road development.

The NPP will launch its manifesto in Takoradi, the Western regional capital, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.