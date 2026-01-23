8 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been tipped to be elected Flagbearer of the NPP with just a week to go, research outfit Global InfoAnalytics have reported.

According to Global InfoAnalytics, it's latest committed voters model survey on the election showed Dr. Bawumia is in pole position, having inched closer to the victory mark, even with a significant chunk of voters still in the undecided bracket.

In a result published Friday afternoon, Global InfoAnalytics showed Bawumia has significantly improved from the last poll result to 48%, while his closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, has dropped from the last poll result to 25%.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong is at 6%, Dr. Osei Adutwum at 1%while Kwabena Agyapong is around 0%.

Significantly, with Bawumia just 2% short of the required 50% plus one victory mark, Global InfoAnalytics reported that as much as 21% of delegates did not disclose their votes.

According to the polls, Dr. Bawumia requires just 2% out of the 21% voters who won't disclose their votes.

The committed voters model also showed that Bawumia had taken commanding lead in 14 out of the 16 regions, with the exception being Central and Volta Regions.

With just a week to the election, Global InfoAnalytics announced it will soon publish its final outcome of the NPP primaries using its predictive model