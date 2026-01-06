3 hours ago

In a bid to confront long-standing welfare challenges within the party and reverse the apathy witnessed during the 2024 general elections, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has rolled out a comprehensive policy framework known as the Database Welfare System (DWS)—a data-driven initiative designed to bring transparency, efficiency and fairness into the party’s welfare administration.

The DWS emerges against the backdrop of widespread complaints from party delegates and grassroots members over the years about unfair distribution of welfare items, lack of accountability, and unethical practices such as hoarding of logistics and the alleged sale of welfare “slots” by middlemen.

These issues, party insiders admit, contributed significantly to declining morale and disengagement, particularly during the 2024 election cycle.

Dr. Bawumia’s policy seeks to directly address these challenges by introducing a structured, technology-led system that captures the specific welfare needs of party members and ensures that support is distributed based on verified data rather than personal discretion.

According to policy outlines, the system leverages existing party databases and strengthens oversight mechanisms to guarantee fairness and equity.

At the core of the DWS are three key objectives: accurately identifying the unique welfare needs of delegates and members; promoting transparency and accountability in welfare distribution; and eliminating inefficiencies and unethical practices that have historically undermined trust in the system.

By reducing human interference in decision-making, the initiative aims to close loopholes that previously allowed abuse to thrive.

One of the flagship features of the DWS is its needs-based welfare model.

Under this approach, delegates are empowered to directly indicate the type of support most relevant to them—whether medical assistance, educational support or other forms of welfare. Party officials say this corrects a major flaw in the old system, where uniform packages were distributed without regard to individual circumstances, often leaving critical needs unmet.

The system is also expected to curb practices such as fertilizer hoarding and preferential allocation of resources.

With welfare requests processed digitally and matched against verified data, opportunities for manipulation are significantly reduced.

“Once discretion is taken out of the hands of individuals, the system itself becomes the guarantor of fairness,” a party source noted.

To ensure the initiative remains responsive, the DWS will undergo quarterly reviews, allowing authorities to assess its effectiveness, track which needs have been addressed, and identify outstanding cases. This periodic evaluation is intended to promote continuous improvement and adaptability.

Additionally, the policy strengthens data reconciliation at the grassroots level. Electoral Area Coordinators will be able to cross-check welfare data against existing party records, quickly resolving discrepancies and improving the integrity of the party’s database.

This creates clear data trails, enhances documentation, and bolsters monitoring and accountability across all levels of the party structure.

Beyond transparency, the DWS is also expected to streamline welfare distribution processes, reduce administrative costs through automation, and support data-driven decision-making.

Party officials argue that the system guarantees inclusivity by ensuring that no eligible member is overlooked due to administrative lapses or favoritism.

Supporters of the policy describe it as a forward-thinking and transformative intervention, capable of restoring confidence among delegates and grassroots supporters.

For many within the party, the DWS represents a decisive break from past practices and a practical solution to welfare-related grievances that have lingered for years.