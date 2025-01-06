20 minutes ago

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commiserated with traders of Kantamanto Market, following the devastating fire that hit the market a few days ago.

The popular used clothing market was completely ravaged by fire earlier in the week, and thousands of traders lost their livelihoods.

Dr. Bawumia visited the market Monday afternoon and inspected the ravaged market, which is already undergoing makeshift reconstruction, through the traders' efforts.

Addressing the traders, Dr. Bawumia expressed his sympathies, describing what he saw earlier and on the ground as "devastating"

"What I have seen is very sad and devasting. You have lost your investment and your livelihood and we share in your loss and pains," Dr. Bawumia told the traders.

He said that with speculations going on about a possible arsonist attack, investigations ought be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

" Following the outbreak of the fire, some are saying that somebody deliberately set the market on fire. Whatever it is, investigations have to be conducted to find out what caused the fire outbreak," he said.

For his contribution towards the safety of the market, Dr. Bawumia pledged to personally install CCTV cameras in the market, to upgrade security of the place.

Dr. Bawumia also urged the traders to consider group insurance policies to protect their investments.

Dr. Bawumia donated an amount of GH 200,000 Cedis to the traders to support the on-going reconstruction of the market by the traders.

While expressing his sympathies, Dr. Bawumia assured the traders of his continuous support for them, even as he's going out of government.

In addition to the monetary support, he also pledged to personally install CCTV cameras in the market to enhance security in the market for the traders.

"I am going out of government, but this will be my personal contribution. I will continue to with you," he assured.