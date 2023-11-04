11 hours ago

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, setting him up for a showdown with former president and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia defeated a field of three other candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central MP, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Certified results announced by a deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Siriboe Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.

A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turn out was 94.63%.

Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.

Several MPs and Ministers threw their support behind Dr Bawumia who is a popular figure within the NPP.

Dr Bawumia makes history by becoming the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after being the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.

The 2024 election is expected to be a close contest. Both Bawumia and Mahama are strong candidates, and they both have their strengths and weaknesses.

The outcome of the election will likely depend on several factors, including the state of the economy, the candidates’ campaigns, and the turnout of voters.