2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to collectively take responsibility for the party's poor performance in the 2024 general elections, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's significant loss to John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Appiah-Kubi praised Bawumia for his relentless efforts during the campaign but argued that internal party issues and a lack of unity ultimately led to their defeat.

"Dr. Bawumia did everything humanly possible to secure victory for the NPP. He worked tirelessly, travelling the length and breadth of the country to communicate the party's vision.

However, internal divisions and a lack of enthusiasm among some party members sabotaged his efforts," he stated.

Appiah-Kubi commended Bawumia for his ability to draw large crowds and his dedication to the campaign, describing him as an energetic and hardworking candidate.

Despite these qualities, the party's internal challenges hindered its ability to deliver at the polls.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Appiah-Kubi revealed that he had experienced similar setbacks, citing sabotage from individuals within his team as a key factor in his loss of the parliamentary seat.

"What I went through on a smaller scale is exactly what happened to Bawumia on a national level.

"The lack of unity within the NPP was glaring," he added.

The NPP's 2024 defeat marks a significant blow to the party, which had been in power since 2016.