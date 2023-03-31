27 minutes ago

A political volunteer group in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as Bawumia Must Win (BMW) says the competency and the hardworking traits of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia make him the ideal candidate to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

The comments were contained in an address delivered by President of BMW, Mr. Gyasi Baako at the official launch of the group held at the GNAT Hall in Accra, to throw their support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the flagbearer-hopeful of the party.

The launch which was graced by some bigwigs in the party, was held on the theme, “Making history with Dr. Bawumia as the next president of Ghana.”

Mr. Gyasi Baako pointed out that the competent and hardworking Vice President has the other means needed to break the 8-year political jinx successive governments have had to succumb to in the past; and therefore, urged the party delegates to get him eligible to become the party's flagbearer.

"Ladies and gentlemen, at the risk of sounding repetitive, we are gathered here today to launch BMW, for the simple reason that, all of us here strongly believe that His Excellency the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a competent, humble, diligent, affable and hardworking personality who has the wherewithal to break the 8-year political jinx successive governments have had to succumb to in the past," he said.

Touting Bawumia’s achievements, he among other things said Dr. Bawumia over the years has demonstrated great competencies and exceptional leadership quality in leveraging technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy.

OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF BAWUMIA MUST WIN (BMW)

WELCOME ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT (BMW) ON 30TH MARCH, 2023 AT THE GNAT HALL - ACCRA

Mr. Chairman, Hon. Ministers of State, Hon. Members of Parliament, Hon. Deputy Ministers, Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, Our friends from the Media, Invited Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen…

I bring you warm greetings from the National Executives of Bawumia Must Win, otherwise known as BMW. In fact, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you all this morning to the official launch of the group, here in the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Ladies and gentlemen, BMW, today, is by far, the fastest rising political volunteer's group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the country at large. The vibrancy and superb organizational skills of this group cannot be overemphasized.

Mr. Chairman, ladies and gentlemen, today's official launch is to simply highlight why Dr. Bawumia MUST WIN the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP, and become the next flagbearer and President of Ghana.

Mr. Chairman, there is no denying the fact that today's event is historic. Indeed, this program has been made successful because of the enormous collective effort of like minded individuals who believe and share in the vision of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It bears repeating that distinguished personalities in politics, academia, clergy, professional bodies and the ordinary men and women on the streets are yearning for Dr. Bawumia as the next flagbearer and President of Ghana. He is simply the chosen one!

Ladies and gentlemen, the mission and vision of BMW, is very simple: Help Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, and eventually become the next President of Ghana, after His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ends his term in office.

At this juncture, ladies and gentlemen, one may ask: Who is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and why MUST he win?

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. He is a Ghanaian by birth, born on 7th October, 1963 to the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia. He is the twelfth of his father's 18 children and the second of his mother's five.

Humbe Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale, and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975. After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) for 1981. Dr. Bawumia has a First Class Honours Degree in Economics from the Buckingham University; a master's degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and a Ph.D. in Economics at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver. He has numerous publications to his credit.

Dr. Bawumia is a trained Economist whose work experience with reputable institutions, including the Bank of Ghana cannot be understated. Indeed, having joined the Bank of Ghana in the year 2000, Dr. Bawumia rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Governor of BoG in 2006. Post 2008 general elections, the industrious Bawumia worked with several international organizations.

In his political life, Dr. Bawumia was a 3-term running-mate of then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2008, 2012 and 2016 general elections. He was also the NPP's star witness during the 2012 election petition - a job, he executed beyond admiration.

Ladies and gentlemen, having served as the Vice President of the country for six years, and the experience gathered so far, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is the right person to lead the NPP to the next general elections. Dr. Bawumia has great in-depth knowledge about the country's economy and governance than any of his contenders.

Dr. Bawumia over the years has demonstrated great competencies and exceptional leadership quality in leveraging technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy.

Today, through Dr. Bawumia's handiwork, clearing agents, freight forwarders and the public can clear their goods at the ports without devoid of paper printing.

Today, you can sit in the comfort of your home or office, and file tax returns. This has been made possible by the digitalized man - Dr. Bawumia.

Today, by the click of a button on one's phone, payments for all government services devoid of queues or human interfaces are easily and swiftly provided.

Today you don't struggle to locate people all you need to do is input the person's digital address. Today we have a unified system of identification for every Ghanaian.

Today we can easily deliver medications to our family members who are difficult to be reached by road. In a few days to come all passengers flying both in and out of our airports will save themselves time and the frustrations of completing both departure and landing cards.

Today you can send money across the various MoMo platforms irrespective of your carrier. Today we have all the banking services we need in our comfort as a result of the vision of this noble man. Digital Economy is the future of our country because it has the potential of eliminating third-party activities and minimizes corruption in society.

This is a very good chance for the NPP to present such a candidate!

In our current political dispensation, nobody should set aside Dr. Bawumia because the effect of such a decision would spell an electoral disaster for the NPP in 2024.

This and many more, are the reasons we have gathered here, to appeal to our delegates and the general public to massively endorse the candidature of His Excellency the Vice President to become the Flagbearer of the NPP and ultimately the next President of the Republic.

The mission and vision of BMW, as already outlined is to see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the next flagbearer of the NPP and President of Ghana.

In line with this, the National Leadership of BMW shall harness one of its great potentials —- which is COMMUNICATION — BMW shall use all available communication channels — traditional and social media to project, protect and defend the brand Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and reach out to as many delegates as possible before the Presidential primaries.

While we have no doubt in our mind that Dr. Bawumia will win the presidential primaries, we are determined to help the National Campaign team to achieve a percentage not less than 85, to send a strong message to all aspirants and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

I wish to welcome you once again and thank you for your attention!!!