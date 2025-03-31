10 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated his fellow Muslims and also prayed for the country on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The celebration of the Eid by Muslims worldwide, marks the successful completion of a month-long fast in the month of Ramadan.

In an Eid message on his social media handles, Dr. Bawumia prayed to God to extend the blessings of Ramadan to all Ghanaians and the nation.

"On the blessed occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Hajia Samira and I, extend our warmest congratulations to fellow Muslims in Ghana and the world over, for a successful Ramadan," Dr. Bawumia said.

"May the Almighty Allah accept our supplications, and extend His favours upon all of us, loved ones and on our dear nation."

The former Vice President also urged his fellow Muslims to continue to demonstrate the positive and supportive character they showed during the month of Ramadan.

"Let us continue to uphold the virtues of kindness we showed during the holy month, especially to the poor and vulnerable members of our society. Eid Mubarak.," he urged.