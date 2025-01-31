6 hours ago

A major idea by former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to use the Ghanacard as requirement for the acquisition of Ghanaian passport, has been embraced by Minister of Foreign Affairs designate, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Dr. Bawumia argued strongly that with Ghana's robust national identity system, which captures every information required for passport application, there was no need for Ghanaians to go through the stress of another biometric and passport application process.

Hence, he made it a major campaign promise under his Presidency, that if he was elected President, holders of the Ghanacard would not have to go through strenuous processes again for passports, as the Ghanacrad would be enough basis for Ghanaians to comfortably sit at home and apply for new passport.

Appearing before the Appointment Committee of Parliament Friday morning, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa embraced Bawumia's idea, which was also enshrined in the 2024 NPP Manifesto.

"We will like to us technology to reform our passport regime," Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

"I don't think that we should still be requiring Ghanaians who have Ghanacrad to go to passport office for their biometrics."

"If you have a Ghanacard, we should be able to interface. It should be possible to sit at home and apply for your passport," Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Okudzeto Ablakwa's somewhat borrowing of Dr. Bawumia's idea, got a number of Ghanaians talking on social media, with many hailing the vision of the former Vice President.