4 hours ago

The office of former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has responded to public concern following media reports suggesting that he and his wife had been evacuated from Qatar.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Special Aide Akbar Khomeini clarified that Dr. Bawumia and Samira Bawumia are safe and have travelled to Saudi Arabia.

“Dr Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira, are both fine and safe. The couple left Doha, Qatar, this morning for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, an essential Islamic practice,” the statement indicated.

While the release did not directly address the reported evacuation or provide details about the circumstances surrounding their departure from Qatar, it sought to reassure the public about their wellbeing and confirmed their travel itinerary.

According to the statement, the couple is expected to begin their Umrah — the lesser Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year — on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

They are scheduled to depart Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 7, 2026.